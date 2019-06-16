Image copyright @SussexRoyal / PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don share one foto of dia son Archie with Prince Harry on Father's Day.

Di pishure wey di couple post ontop dia Instagram na di first wey dem go release wey show di six-week old with im eye open.

Dem caption am: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

Di Duke of Cambridge also mark di date with one pishure of imsef and im youngest son Prince Louis, while Prince Charles share one of im and im two sons.

Na only few pishures dem don release of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor since dem born am on May 6.

Last month, di Duchess of Sussex - wey be American - share foto of baby Archie leg to celebrate her first US Mother's Day.

For dis latest pishure, you fit see Harry wedding ring as im hold im son wey hold im papa finger.

Meanwhile, Prince William post one pishure of Prince Louis as e dey play for garden.

While dia papa, Prince Charles share pishure wia im dey laugh with both William and Harry inside Buckingham Palace garden.