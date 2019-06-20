Image copyright AFP

President Donald Trump say Iran don "make very big mistake "as dem shoot down US military surveillance drone over di Strait of Hormuz.

Im tell tori pipo say e possible say pesin fit don make mistake, e say: "I no fit believe say dem use clear eye do am."

"I imagine say na one general or one pesin na im do mistake shoot our drone down"

"E fit be pesin wey no get sense," na so Trump tok.

Iran say di drone violate Iran dia airspace but US military don deny am.

Wetin dey happun between US and Iran?

Tension dey between US and Iran.

On Monday, US announce say dem go send 1,000 extra troop go di region in reply to "hostile behaviour" from Iranian forces.

America don also accuse Iran say dem attack two oil tankers last Thursday outside di Strait of Hormuz, fo di Gulf of Oman, but Iran bin deny di accuse.

On Monday Iran announce say dem go bone wetin dem agree with world powers for 2015, to stop to dey stock dia low enriched uranium (wey dem fit use do nuclear weapons).

Iran do dis one in response to economic sanction from US wey comot hand from dat 2015 deal last year.

Image copyright EPA Image example US military identify di drone as US Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk (file photo)

Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif say Iran go carry di mata go UN say US "enta dia territory".

We no want war but we go defend our sky, land and water na wetin im tok for Twitter.

Russia President Putin say war between US and Iran go be big wahala with unpredictable consequences".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres don tell all of di party dem to cool temper.

US, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say US no want war with Iran, meanwhile di leading candidate for di Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden, say oga Trump Iran strategy na "disaster wey im use im own hand cause".