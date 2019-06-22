Image copyright Nicki minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj don confam say she don ready to marry her childhood padi Kenneth Petty afta dia over 7 month old relationship.

She bin announce for her Queen Radio Show ontop Apple Music Beats 1 radio say di two lovers don alredi get marriage license.

"We bin do our marriage license. I feel say I don get wetin I dey struggle for, just happiness," she tok according to Metro.

Minaj bin call her partner 'husband' wen she bin tok about am for her radio show.

She say Petty dey always give her loving foot massage evri evening afta she bin admit say two of dem neva marry legally.

Di Chun Li rapper say Petty don sabi her since wen she dey 14 and she no need to pretend around am.

She add say: "I no go lie you, spiritually, dis na di best place wey I don dey for long time. I dey happy now wit or witout man but e just be say di man wey dey my life don know me since wen I dey 14".

Minaj na di highest award winning female rapper.

From 2011 to 2016, dem nominate her for total of 10 Grammy Awards.