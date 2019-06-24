Image copyright Getty Images

One woman say dem leave her alone for Air Canada plane afta she sleep as e dey fly.

Tiffani Adams say she sleep inside di flight from Quebec to Toronto on 9 June. Wen she wake up, cold dey catch her and she still dey buckled into her seat, but di plane don park.

She say she dey experience "bad sleep wey no dey end for night" since di incident happun.

Air Canada don confam say e happun and say dem dey torchlight am.

Madam Adams tok for Facebook say she wake up "around midnight [few hours afta di flight land] wit serious cold for her seat, inside darkness."

She say di experience no gel at all.

She manage to call her friend Deanna Dale to let her know wia she dey and her phone die less dan one minute as she dey make di call.

She no see way charge her phone as di plane bin don shut down.

Madam Dale call Toronto Pearson Airport and tell dem wetin happun to madam Adams.

As she dey on board, madam Adams manage to locate torch for di cockpit of di plane and attempt to attract attention.

Na one pesin wey dey carri bags see her and she claim say dat one dey "in shock".

Madam Adams say di Air Canada staff offer her limousine and hotel but she no gree, as she wan sharperly go her house.

She add say pipo from Air Canada don call her two times as part of investigation and apologise.

Air Canada confam wetin madam Adams tok to different tori pipo and say dem dey torchlight am.