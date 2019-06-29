Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Trump bin don threaten to nack $300bn in extra tariffs on Chinese imports

Di US and China agree to begin trade tok-tok again, to cool tension wey don contribute to global economic slowdown.

US Presido Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping reach agreement for G20 summit for Japan.

Oga Trump also tok say im go allow US companies to continue to sell to Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Oga Trump bin don threaten to nack more trade sanctions ontop China head.

But afta meeting wey happun for G20 summit for Osaka, im confam say US no go add any more tariff ontop Chinese market wey worth reach $300bn (£236bn)

Im also say negotiation with Beijing go continue "for now".

For anoda press conference e do later, di US president declare say US technology companies go now begin sell to Huawei again. Dis one automatically reverse last month ban by di US commerce department.

Image copyright EPA Image example G20 family photo - wit Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for middle

The US and China fight done cause kasala for dia business over di last one year.

Mr Trump bin say China tiff intellectual property say dem force US firms to share trade secrets in order for dem to do business for China, China on im own end say US bin dey ask dem to carry out some kain change for di wey dem dey run dia business wey no make sense.

Di fight hot well-well for di last few months before di summit afta tok-tok between di two kontries scata for May.