Scleroderma sufferer: ‘Di tin wey neva change na my sense of humour’

Elizabeth Onuoha-Ozumba get wetin dem dey call scleroderma and she be minority based on her medical condition.

Di disease wey dey make skin and internal organs hard and tight no get cure and nobody even know all di pipo wey dey suffer am for di world.

She follow BBC Pidgin share her tori and why she write book to educate pipo make stigma reduce.

Wetin be Scleroderma?

Na disease witout cure wey be like say di immune system dey attack healthy tissue inside di bodi. Hard skin na one of di first tins pipo dey see.

E fit affect joints, tendons and internal organs

Di name come from di Greek words sclero and derma, wey translate as hard and skin

E dey common for women four times pass men

Scientists and doctors neva know wetin dey cause di condition

Producers: Abdulmalik Fahd and Ufuoma Gift