Donald Trump don become di first sitting US presido to march enta North Korea soil, afta im meeting wit Kim Jong-un for di area wey divide di two Koreas.

Oga Trump and di North Korean leader pose for handshake before im tok for nearly one hour inside di heavily armed demilitarised zone (DMZ).

Both kontris agree say dem go form teams to begin nuclear tok-tok again wey don hang for some months.

Dia last meeting togeda ontop nuclear mata bin hang for February.

Critics don wash di meeting between di two leaders - wey don see face-to-face for di third time in just over one year - as political drama. Dem say North Korea still need to prove say e serious about stopping nuclear weapons development.

Wetin happun for di DMZ?

For meeting wey e be like say dem arrange afta Oga Trump send Oga Kim invitation on Twitter on Saturday, dem shake hands as dem tanda for di line wey separate di two Korea kontris.

Small time afta, Trump come cross enta North Korea, to make ogbonge history.

"Good to see you again. I no expect to meet you for dis place," Kim tell Trump through interpreter for encounter wey dem broadcast live on international television.

"Big moment," Mr Trump reply, "ogbonge progress."