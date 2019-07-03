Image copyright Reuters Image example Rain don dey fall for southern island of Kyushu since late June

Authorities don tell pipo wey dey live for Kagoshima city, Kirishima and Aira, inside Kagoshima prefecture for Kyushu island, to sharperly comot di area for safety.

One old woman for Kagoshima city die afta mudslide hit her house.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tell im kontri pipo for di area to " to protect demself well-well".

According to govnor Satoshi Mitazono, Kagoshima prefecture ask Japan self-defence forces to helep dem with relief efforts.

Dem also advise di 310,000 pipo wey dey live for neighbouring Miyazaki prefecture to comot.

Weather officials say 1,000mm (39in) of rain don fall for Kyushu island since Friday, and Japan Meteorological Agency say di rain go continue until next week.

Dem say dem dey expect 350mm of rain, for di southern part of di island by midday on Thursday, with some areas to get more dan 80mm of rain every hour.

Last July about 200 people die for western Japan, for di worst flooding disaster for di kontri for many years. Na di highest number of pipo wey rain don kill for japan since 1982.

Dem comot about two million pipo from dia house and more dan 70,000 emergency workers na im dem use afta di heavy rain cause floods and landslides for di for region.