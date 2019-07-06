Image copyright AFP

Campaigners for Botswana don condemn goment decision to appeal court ruling wey say same-sex relationship no be crime.

On Friday, Botswana attorney general Abraham Keetshabe say im go appeal di ruling.

Keetshabe tok inside tatement say im don read di 132-page-long judgement and tink say di high court of Botswana make mistake inside di decision dem make.

For June 2019, di court reject one old colonial-time law wey put heavy fine of up to seven year prison sentence for same-sex relationships - dat is woman and woman or man and man wey dey do kerewa, as dem say e no follow constitution as in, e dey unconstitutional.

Many pipo bin feel say di ruling na step toward improving LGBT rights in Africa. But Attorney General Abraham Keetshabe said di judges make mistake.

Im add say im go take di case go Court of Appeal, but no give further details ontop how dem wan go about di appeal.

Di case na one student cari di mata go court toargue say society don change and homosexuality dey more widely accepted, and di ruling dat time, human rights groups and activists celebrate am around di world.

Angola, Mozambique and di Seychelles don all scrap anti-homosexuality laws in recent years.

But laws wey dey outlaw same-sex relations still exist in many African countries, and na punishment by death inside northern Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia and Mauritania.

In May, Kenya High Court ruled against overturning one law wey ban gay sex.