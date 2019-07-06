Image copyright AFP Image example Plenti-plenti stigma na im dey affect period mata inside India

Two recent report wey concern working class women and menstruation don come out from India and di news dey very shocking.

For long, pipo dey see periods as taboo for di kontri, dem dey believe say menstruating women no dey pure and sideline dem from social and religious events. But for recent times, Women wey go school and dey live for city don begin dey challenge all dis old believes.

Di first Report.

Di first report come from di western state of Maharashtra wia Indian media reveal say thousands of young women don do operation to remove dia wombs for di past three years. For some cases, di women dey do di operation so dat dem go fit get work as sugarcane harvesters.

Every year, many poor families from Beed, Osmanabad, Sangli and Solapur districts dey travel go rich areas for western districts of di state - wey dem call "di sugar belt" - to go work for six months as "cutters" inside sugarcane fields.

Once dem reach dia, di greedy contractors go come begin use every opportunity wey dem get take dey cheat dis families.

Di contractors no dey like hire women because cane-cutting na hard work and women fit miss one or two days from work wen dem dey dia periods. If di women miss one day, dem go need to pay penalty.

Plenti women, especially those wey come from poor families, wit no agency and no go school, come dey forced to take decision wey dem no fit reverse and wey also fit affect dia health and dia lives.

Di living conditions for dis sugarcane field dey very bad -di families get to live for huts or tents close to di fields, wit no toilets.

Because of say di environment dirty, many women dey catch infections and activists wey dey work for di region say, some corrupt doctors dey encourage dis women to go do operation even if dem visit di hospital for just small woman problem wey ordinary medicine fit treat.

Image copyright AFP Image example Tens of thousands of women dey work as sugarcane harvesters inside India

As e be say most women for dis areas dey marry young, many of dem don born two to three pikin before dem even reach mid-20s, and because say doctors no dey tell dem about di problems wey dem go face if dem remove dia womb, many believe say e dey OK to comot am.

Dis don turn plenti villages for di region into "villages of womb-less women".

Afta one lawmaker, Neelam Gorhe raise dis issue last month for state assembly, Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde agree say na like 4,605 cases of women wey don do operation to comot dia womb (hysterectomy), dey for Beed district in three years. But, e say no be all of dem be sugarcane harvesters.

Di minister say dem don set up committee to investigate dis plenti cases.

Di Problem wey women wey comot dia womb dey face.

BBC tori pesin wey visit Vanjarwadi village inside Beed district, say from October to March every year, 80% of villagers dey move go work for sugarcane fields. She report say half of di women inside di village don comot dia womb.

Many of di women wey she meet tok say dia health don bad well-well since dem do di operation.

One woman tok about di "pain wey dey always worry her for back, neck and knee" and how she go wake up in di morning wit "swollen hands, face and feet".

Anoda woman complain about how she dey "always dey dizzy" and how she no even fit waka short distances. Because of all dis, di two women say dem no fit dey able to work inside di fields.

Di second Report.

Di second piece of new report dey come from di southern state of Tamil Nadu, and e also dey serious.

Women wey dey work for garment industry dia, dey claim say dem dey give dem drugs wey no get any label for work - instead of one day off - wen dem complain about period pain.

According to Thomson Reuters Foundation interview wit about 100 women, most of dem say dem no dey tell dem di name of di drugs or even warn dem about any side-effects.

Many of di women dey blame dis medicines for dia health problems like; depression, anxiety, urinary tract infections, fibroids and miscarriages.

Image copyright Piyush Nagpal Image example Tamil Nadu multi-billion dollar garment industry employ 300,000 women

Dis reports don forced di authorities to take action.

Di National Commission for Women described di condition of di women inside Maharashtra as "bad and miserable" and tell di state goment to prevent dis kind bad tins in future.

Dis reports dey come for time wen pipo all ova di world dey try make more women join di workforce, but di number of women wey dey dey di workforce for India don fall from 36% in 2005-06 to 25.8% in 2015-16.