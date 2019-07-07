Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stevie Wonder as im dey sing during one show early dis year, tell im fans say e dey "all good"

Stevie Wonder don announce say im go do Kidney transplant later dis year.

Di singer tell di crowd about im medical condition as im finish im show for British Summer Time Hyde Park.

Im say im don find donor wey go give am di kidney and add say im go do three more shows before di operation wey im wan do for September.

Afta im announce dis news, im fans give am support and begin dey clap for am as e dey waka leave di stage.

E just finish to dey play di song Superstition wen e tell di crowd say im wan prevent "rumours" wey dey spread about im health.

Stevie Wonder wey be 69-year-old tok say: "I dey all good, I dey kampe, I get donor and e dey all good.

"I want you to know say I come here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you."