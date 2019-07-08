Image copyright Tommaso Boddi

Cameron Boyce, wey popular wella for acting inside many Disney Channel shows and films, including 'Jessie' and the 'Descendants' die at the age of 20 afta e suffer from seizure from sickness wey dem neva announce.

See five things you suppose know about di late star.

1.) One of im best known roles na for inside Disney Channel television series Jessie.

2.) Im start for oda films like; Mirrors, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and di Descendants television films, wey become im most popular.

3.) Im first do showbiz for television wit Panic! for di Disco music video. Inside di 2008 video for di song "That Green Gentleman (Things Have Changed)", na Cameron play di pikin version of di band guita player Ryan Ross.

4.) Him legacy include di positive difference im make wit im philanthropy work. One of im most impressive achievements happen for 2017, wen he help to raise over $27,000 in 40 days for di Thirst Project, wey aim to bring clean water to undeveloped kontris.

5.) At di time of im death, im bin don plan to star inside HBO's television comedy series Mrs. Fletcher.

Fans bin shock wen them found out say Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce die for sleem on July 6 at the young age of 20.

Im family confirm im death inside statement to HollywoodLife from dia toko-tok pesin. " na wit heavy heart we dey report say we lost Cameron," the statement read. "Im pass away inside his sleep due to a seizure wey be as a result of one current medical condition for wey im bin dey recieve treatment."

As soon as news of im death make di headlines in di early morning of July 7, fans and celebrities wey bin know and work wit Cameron.