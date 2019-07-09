Image copyright NurPhoto

Head Coach of Black Stars of Ghana, Kwesi Appiah sey if like dem use Video Assisted Referee (VAR) for knock out stages of de tournament, like dema game plus Tunisia go be different.

Tunisia knock out Ghana 5-4 on penalties during de Afcon round of 16.

But towards de end of de first half, de referee disallow goal by Andre Ayew sake of he sey Thomas Partey take en hand handle de ball before dem pass give Andre Ayew.

But game replays show sey de ball no touch Thomas Partey en hand, instead e be en chest wey the ball hit.

Image copyright CAF/Twitter Image example Head Coach of Black Stars of Ghana, Kwesi Appiah

According to Coach Kwesi Appiah, 'if VAR dey in use, like automatically, Ayew en goal go stand. We all know de benefits wey that technology bring to football.

"E be my suggestion sey moving forward, CAF go implement VAR right on de onset instead of sey dem go wait till quarter finals.

Ghana dey hope sey like dem fit lift de trophy this year after 37 years but dem no fit make it past de round of 16.

Ghana President Akufo-Addo sey despite de crushing exit, he sure sey de Black Stars go bounce back.