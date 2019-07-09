Image copyright Science Photo Library Image example Di couple say dem try for many years to get pregnant before dem turn to IVF

One Asian couple wey try to born wit IVF don claim say mistake wey one California fertility clinic do, cause dem to cari two wrong pikin for belle.

Di couple cari di mata go court for New York wia dem say shock catch dem well well wen dem born two boys on 30 March, wey no even look like Asian, US tori pipo bin report.

Di lawsuit say DNA test confam say di two pikin no dey related to di couple and say dem don no ready to raise dem.

Dem dey sue CHA fertility clinic for medical mago-mago and emotional distress, but di clinic neva tok pim on di accuse.

Inside di lawsuit, di couple say dem don try for many years to get pregnant before dem decide to spend more than $100,000 (£80,000) on di IVF, or In Vitro Fertilisation, wey include medication, laboratory fees, travel and oda costs.

IVF na di process of fertilising egg outside of di woman body, afta which dem go return am to di womb to grow and develop.

In addition to say di pikin dem no relate to di couple, dem no even de yrelated to each oda, according to di lawsuit.

Di BBC don contact di company for comment.

Lawyers for di couple tell di BBC say dia customers suffer from "di anyhow, I-dont-care way wey CHA fertility use do tins".

"Our goal for dis lawsuit na to get compensation for our client money wey dem lose, and to make sure di kain tin no ever happun again," di lawyers tok.