Law enforcement officers for Missouri, United state don manage to catch one man wey dem don dey look for afta e pass out loud mess from wia e for hide.

According to di Clay County Sheriff Office, dem say di suspect dey wanted list sake of say im dey wit 'controlled substance'- dat na say e carry drugs wey no suppose dey for im hand.

And as police dey move in for arrest, di suspect decide to find wia to hide, but e come mistakenly gas out so loud and expose wia im location.

Clay County police later come use dia social media platform (Facebook and Twitter) to make fun of wetin happun.

Di police add say dem arrest di pesin ova di weekend through Clay County warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Even di official Twitter account of di City of Liberty also join for di fun on top wetin happun. Dem thank di police say dem bring out 'wanted pesin dirty laundry.'

Normally wen police dey track down any suspect, dem dey always use police dogs to try track down di scent but for dis case, dem no need di dog as e be say di smell and di loud fart dey enof.