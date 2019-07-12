Image copyright Getty Images

R. Kelly dey custody after dem arrest am for Chicago ontop sex trafficking charges, according to reports from America.

Dem don list 13 charges against di singer, wey include pictures of child abuse and obstruction of justice, according to wetin US Attorney's Office for Chicago tok.

New York Police Department NYPD and Homeland Security officials arrest di 52-year-old singer.

He don tok say im no dey guilty to more than 20 sexual offences.

Image copyright Getty Images

For over 20 years R. Kelly, wey be Robert Kelly, don dey face accuse of different sexual abuse.

Di thing become serious tok after di documentary series, Surviving R Kelly show tori of how im dey pursue small girls from when im start im career.

Dem charge di R&B artist with 10 counts of serious criminal sexual abuse for February. He tok say im no dey guilty and dem release am on bail.

For May, dem add 11 more sexual offences wey relate to sexual assault and abuse of small pikin between 13 and 16 years old, and im tok say im no dey guilty last month.

E no sure if dis new charges dey link to di same cases.

R. Kelly don go trial ontop sexual offences before, but dem clear am of child pornography charges by jury for 2008.

BBC Newsbeat don contact R. Kelly representatives, as well as police for New York and di US Attorney's Office for Chicago.