Court bounce Christian family wey bin wan use 'God's will' dodge tax

Di broda and sister say to pay tax na rebellion to God

Court for Australia don order one Christian family wey tok say dem no pay tax because e go "against di will of God" say make dem pay $1.4 million.

Rembertus Cornelis Beerepoot and Fanny Alida Beerepoot neva pay any income tax since 2011.

Dia local council bin seize and sell dia farm for 2017 afta dem no gree pay seven years of rates. Di broda and sista act as dia own lawyers for di case wey bin involve $30,000 wey dem bin dey owe for 2017.

Ms Beerepoot tell di court say, "We no get anytin because we belong to God."

For oga Beerepoot, di law of God be di "supreme law for dis land", e add say na because pipo dey pay tax no dey make dem depend on God and dis wan dey bring "curses... like drought and dey cause women to no get belle."

E also tok say, "To turn our loyalty from God give di commonwealth na rebellion to God and dey against di first commandment."

For im judgement, Associate Justice Stephen Holt tok say although im believe say di Beerepoot act based on dia genuine, Bible evidence no dey to support dia case.

Di justice also use opportunity to refer dem back to di bible as im say place dey for di law of man and di law of God.

Dat na how di $1.4 million gbese land dia domot oh wey include income tax, administrative penalties and general interest charges.