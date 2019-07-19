Image copyright WTI Image example Dem see di tiger dey relax for di bed of pesin house inside Assam state

Officials don see one female tiger wey run comot from wildlife park inside India state of Assam (wey flood dey worry), dey relax for di bed of pesin house.

E run comot from di Kaziranga National Park, wia 92 animals kpoof sake of plenti flood dey worry di area.

Officials from wildlife conservation group go di house wey di Tigress go relax and allow am to sleep throughout di day. Den afta daybreak, park officials find way guide di animal enta forest.

According to Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), dem first see di Tigress close onre road Thursday morning, about 200 metres away from di national park.

Dem say e be like say di way di road get traffic dey wori di animal, na im come make am run go pesin house.

Image copyright WTI Image example Di owner of di house and im family run as soon as dem see di Tigress dey come

Rathin Barman, wey lead di rescue operation, say di Tigress enta di house - wey dey next to one shop - for around 07:30 local time (02:00 GMT) and sleep throughout di day.

"Di Tiger dey very- very tired and e really come finally sleep get nice sleep for a long time," e tell BBC.

Image copyright WTI Image example Wildlife workers block di road to create a safe route out for di tigress to pass

Di owner of di house, Motilal, wey also get shop, run leave di house togeda wit im family members as soon as dem see di tiger dey waka come.

"Di great thing be say nobody disturb her so she fit rest. We dey respect wildlife for dis region well well," Mr Barman tok.

"[Motilal] say e go keep di bed sheet and pillow wey di tiger rest on top."

She finally leave di house around 17:30 local time, cross di highway and waka go di direction of di forest.

Mr Barman tok say e no dey clear if she actually enta di forest or if she just waka go anoda area near dia.

Monsoon floods don spoil tins for eastern states of Bihar and Assam, plus kill more than 100 pipo and displace millions of pipo.

Di monsoon season, wey dey last from June to September, also don scata tins for Nepal and Bangladesh.