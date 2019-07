Image copyright Reuters Image example Rights activists protest against ICE near di organisation headquarters for Washington DC last week

US gofment dey introduce new law wey go make am easy for dem to deport migrants wey no get papers instead of to carry dem go court.

Under dis new law, dem go fit immediately deport any migrant wey no fit prove say dem dey US for more dan two years back to back.

Before now, sharp -sharp deportation na for pipo wey dem detain near border wey don dey US for less than two weeks.

Right groups say e go affect thousands of pipo.

Di American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) say dem go challenge di policy for court.

Dis new rule dey start with immediate effect afta dem publish am on Tuesday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents go bypass courts

Di immigration policy dey come for time wey many pipo dey tok about di mata - especially di kontri detention centre wey dey for di southern border with Mexico.

Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of Homeland Security, say di change go "helep dem solve some of di problems" wey dem dey face for dia border.

Im add say na something wey dem "suppose do as response to di immigration wahala".

Sabi pipo say na President Donald Trump plan to use immigration control as key element for im re-election campaign in 2020.

Wetin don change?

Before now na only pipo wey dem detain within 100 miles (160km) of di border wey don dey US for less dan two weeks naim dem fit deport sharp-sharp.

Migrants wey dem see anywhere, or wey dey di kontri for more dan two weeks dem go need to go through court and di pesin go dey entitled to legal representation.

But dis new rule be say dem fit deport pipo from anywhere dem dey inside di kontri, without allowing dem access to lawyer.

Department of Homeland Security say di new rule go allow dem to pursue plenty illegal migrants wella.

But migrant wey qualify for asylum go fit speak to asylum officer, na wetin im add.