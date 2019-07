Boris Johnson na UK next Prime Minister

Image copyright Reuters

Boris Johnson na di leader of di Conservative party afta majority of di 160, 000 Tory members vote for am. Im beat Jeremy Hunt to become di next prime minister.

Im go officially start work as di Prime Minister of Britain on Wednesday.

Outgoing PM Theresa May don congratulate am and she tok say she go support am through di process.

Skip Twitter post by @theresa_may Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives - we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 23, 2019

Oga Johnson, wey be former mayor of London, don hold some big positions for gofment before.

Madam May, wey step down sake of her policy on Brexit, go head her last cabinet meeting today.

She go officially write her resign letter give di queen on Wednesday afternoon afta she do her last Prime Ministers Questions.