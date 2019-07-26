Image copyright Getty Images

Doctors don comot 1.5 kilograms of jewelleries and coins from di belle of one 26 year old woman for India on Wednesday.

Dem carry di woman go hospital afta her mama notice say tins just dey miss for house and say she dey vomit anytime she chop.

According to di mother of di woman, she bin get mental issues and dem bin dey monitor her for di last two months wey she bin sick.

But di medicine no work.

Di woman wey swallow di tins say na hunger make her cari tins like earrings dey chop.

Di oga of di surgery department for Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, Siddharatha Biswas tok say na 90 coins dem comot from di woman belle.

Im also tok say dem comot tins like chains, nose rings, earrings, bangles, anklets, wrist bands and wristwatches dem ffrom her er belle.

Doctors dey treat di woman for mental issues.