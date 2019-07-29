Image copyright Getty Images

Some ogbonge African women don feature for di cover of di September issue of British Vogue magazine.

Di Duchess of Sussex, Meghan wey be di guest editor of di magazine focus on women wey dey "break barriers".

According to Buckingham Palace, di edition wey dem title Forces For Change, torchlight ogbonge change makers, wey dey united by dia lack of fear on top breaking barriers.

Four out of di 15 women wey make di cover na from Africa.

Meghan dey hope say dis edition of di magazine go ginger readers as e dey ginger her.

Who be di four?

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Di 41-year-old Nigerian writer dey always voice out about politics, race and feminism. Her books Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, Americanah and odas don win plenti awards

Adut Akech

Di 19-year-old South Sudanese model na former child refugee wey japa go Australia wit her family. She be di second ever black model wey bin close di Chanel haute couture show for 2018. She dey work wit di United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Adwoa Aboah

Di 27-year-old model wey her papa na from Ghana while her mama na from England, na mental health campaigner. Aboah dey campaign for sanitary products and school food to become free for school pikin dem

Ramla Ali

Di Somali boxer wey no know how many years she be, land for UK as refugee. She dey train herself to represent Somalia for di 2020 Olympics and she dey also teach self-defence to group of Muslim women