Jesus in Kenya: E grow im hair long, put on Bible time cloth, call himsef di son of god
In case you still dey wonder about di tori of 'Jesus' wey land inside Kenya wey make social media even believe say di crusade happun inside South Africa, oya make you sabi who be dis 'Jesus' wey visit Kenya Pastor.
Fotos and videos of one evangelist wey bin dey waka and dance for streets of Kiserian, one town for Kenya even make Twitter trends list up until Tuesday.
Tori be say na Michael Job bin make pipo begin tok upandan as pictures show am dey act like James Patrick Caviezel, one American actor wey play di character of Jesus Christ inside di feem: 'The Passion of the Christ'.
Job na actor, evangelist, and president of Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries.
He say he study Bachelor of Arts in Music and Vocal Performance for one college inside New York, according to informate ontop im social media account.
BBC Pidgin find out say Job get invite, along wit plenty oda pastors, to preach for one Kiserian Mega Interdenominational crusade wey happun from July 26 to 28 inside Kenya.
Dis man na Ukrainian guy wey grow im hair long, put on Bible time cloth, call himsef di son of god and now e dey kak wit pastors wey wan show dem sefs for social media.
Na during di three-day crusade, he visit schools and give food parcels to widows, while also preaching for streets.