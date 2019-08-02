Saudi Arabia don begin allow women to travel abroad on dia own

Image copyright AFP Image example Dis move now don make women dey equal lane with men for mata wey concern travel rights

Women wey dey for Saudi Arabia fit travel abroad now witout male guardian permission, according to wetin one royal decree tok.

Di new rule wey dem announce on Friday go allow women wey dey ova di age of 21 to apply for passport witout di stress of to get permission first from man, and dis go make women dey equal lane wit men.

Dem also give women di right to register births, marriage or divorce.

Recently, di kingdom reduce oda law wey bin restrict women for long time, although campaigners dey say di kontri need do more for women rights.

Plenti pipo around di world bin don do tok-tok about Saudi Arabia mata because of di way dem dey treat dia kontri women, sotey some of dia women dey run go beg oda kontri to allow dem stay.

Di Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wan reduce some kain laws wey ban women not to do tins, like removing driving ban last year.

But im also deal wit women rights activists, and put some of dem for trial recently.

Image copyright EPA Image example Saudi Arabia allow women to drive more than one year ago, but oda law wey tie women down still dey

Wetin dey change now for Saudi?

Before now, 'Saudi male guardianship system' give husband, papa and oda relatives wey be man, di power to make serious decisions about women.

Women for di kontri need to get permission from any of these wey be dia relatives to collect or renew dia passport and if dem wan travel out of di kontri.

But wit dis new royal decree, now dem fit give Saudi passports to any citizen wey apply for am, and anyone wey don dey ova di age of 21 no need permission from man to travel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Women wey don dey ova di age of 21 inside Saudi Arabia go fit now apply for passport witout permission

For di first time, di change go allow women to register dia children births, plus also marriage and divorce.

E also cover employment law wey concern work opportunities for women. Under di rule, all citizens get di right to work witout facing any discrimination about dia gender, disability or age.

How women for di kontri take di news?

Many Saudi women don go for Twitter to celebrate di change, ogbonge influencer and tok show host Muna AbuSulayman tweet say: "Generation wey go dey completely free and equal to dia brothers, na im dey grow up so."

Di first woman to become envoy for di kingdom, Saudi ambassador to di US, Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, also say she dey happy for di change.

Some conservatives for di kontri no too dey happy about di changes, One woman tell Reuters news agency say: "Imagine if your girls grow up and leave you and no return back, you go dey happy?"

Which oda law still restrict woman?

Upon di latest changes, oda part of di 'guardianship system' still remain for law. Dem include women still need permission from dia relative wey be man to marry or live on dia own, and also leave prison if dem bin detain dem. Women no go fit pass on citizenship to dia children, dem no go fit give permission for dia children to marry.