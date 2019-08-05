Image copyright EPA

President Donald Trump don condemn "racism, hatred and white supremacy" inside im address afta di mass shootings wey kill 29 pipo for di US states of Texas and Ohio.

Im call for mental health programme as way to do gun control reforms, death penalty for anybodi wey commit mass killing and co-operation from political parties ontop gun laws.

"Mental health and hatred na im pull di trigger, no be di gun," Oga Trump tok for White House on Monday.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy... dis bad mind must end. Hatred no get place for America."

Oga Trump also call for some changes to do di way some tins be for America.

One of dem na to change law to allow authorities to seize weapon from pipo wey dem believe say wan use am do bad to odas and to demsef.

Im also give order to di justice department to propose law wey go make sure anybodi wey commit hate crime and mass killing go face di death penalty.

Democrats for di House of Representatives earlier dis year pass bill wey go force new background check for pesin wey wan transfer gun to anoda pesin.

Di Senate wey na Republicans dey control am, never gree for di legislation.