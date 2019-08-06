Image copyright PA

One artificial "tongue" wey fit taste di small soft difference between whiskies fit epp tackle counterfeit alcohol market, according to sabi pipo for wey be Scottish Engineers.

Dem don build tiny taster wey go exploit di properties of gold and aluminium to test di difference between di spirit.

Di technology fit pick up on di soft difference wey pesin fit no notice wey dey between di same whisky wey don age (as in old) for different barrels.

IE fit tell di difference between Whiskies wey don age for 12, 15 and 18 years.

Di sabi pipo wey be Scottish Engineers tok say di tongue wey dem dey call 'tasted' dey wok for 99 percent accuracy.

Image copyright Getty Images

Food safety testing

Alasdair Clark wey dey wok for di University of Engineering tok say dem call dis tongue artificial because e fit do wetin human tongue dey do… like us e no fit identify individual chemicals wey dey make coffee taste different from apple juice but e fit easily tell di difference wey dey between di complex chemical mixtures.

'We no be di first sabi pipo wey dey make artificial tongue but nah we be di first wey go make single artificial tongue wey dey use two different types of nanoscale metal 'tastebuds', e dey provide more infomate about di 'taste' of evri sample and e dey allow faster and more accurate response'

He tok say dem fit use di tongue 'taste' for any kain liquid no be only Whisky.

Image copyright University of Glasgow Image example Dr Alasdair Clark

Dr Clark added: "In addition to di way e already get open power to identify counterfeit alcohols, dem fit use for food safety testing and quality control, security and any are wey reusable method of tasting fit dey useful '

Dem pour Whisky ova one checkboard patter of di two metals wey dey act as 'tastebuds' and sabi pipo measure how e take absorb light wen e submerge

Di soft differences wey dem highlight for di artificial tongue allow di team identify different types wey spirit get.

Di team use di tongue sample one selection of 'hot drinks' (whiskies) wey be from Glenfiddich, Glen Marnoch and Laphroaig.

Nah Engineer and Chemist from University of Glasgow and Strathclyde carry out di research