Morrison novels include The Bluest Eye, Beloved, Paradise and Love

Nobel Prize-winning US author Toni Morrison don die at di age of 88.

Di Morrison family confirm di tori "with profound sadness" say Morrison die afta "short illness".

Di author of 11 novels also win di Nobel Prize for Literature for 1993, afta she publish her first novel, The Bluest Eye, for 1970.

Her 1987 book Beloved tell di tori of one runaway female slave, dem turn am to feem wey Oprah Winfrey act for 1998.

Di Morrison family statement say di "extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt die peacefully last night [August 5] surrounded by family and friends".

"Di ogbonge writer wey cherish di written word, whether her own, her students or others, like to read well-well and dey feel at home wella wen dhe dey write,".

"Although her death na big loss, we dey grateful say she live long and well." Di statement tok.

Tony Morrison fiction novels

The Bluest Eye, 1970

Sula, 1973

Song of Solomon, 1977

Tar Baby, 1981

Beloved, 1987

Jazz, 1992

Paradise, 1997

Love, 2003

A Mercy, 2008

Home, 2012

God Help the Child, 2015

Former President Barack Obama wey join oda ogbonge pipo to remember Morrison on Tuesday say she be "a national treasure".