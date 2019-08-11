Image copyright Reuters Image example Miley and Liam bin take picture togeda for June

Former Disney Star, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wan divorce demself eight months afta dem marry.

Dis na according to Miley representatives wey give statement to tori pipo, CBS say dem don "gree to separate at dis time".

Di singer and actor meet demself for di set of di movie The Last Song around 2009.

Di couple bin get on and off relationship as dem bin break up for 2013 come back together for 2015 before dem marry for 2018.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem meet for di set of The Last Song for 2009

Miley confam di wedding for social media wia she post pictures from di ceremony.

Di wedding happun for dia house for Franklin, Tennessee for private ceremony wey only dia friends and family attend.

Di statement say dem decide on di divorce so dem go fit focus on demself and dia career.

Before dia announcement, rumours bin don start to dey go round afta Miley Cyrus post picture for Instagram wia she no wear her wedding ring.