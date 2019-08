Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria international and Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo don port go Leganes inside one £4.6m deal.

Omeruo wey show for di La Liga side on loan last term don move go Spain now on a full-time basis.

Di 25-year-old player make 31 appearances for Leganes last term, of which 30 na starts.

Im club don wish am well.

Omeruo sign for Chelsea for 2012 from Standard Liege but no ever get di oppourtunity to breakthrough into di first team for Stamford bridge.

But im get oppourtunity for Leganes wen dem loan am go dia, and im play some strong performances wey don turn permanent now.

Eralier dis month, Omeruo bin tok about e desire to comot Chelsea to further im career.

"I tink di time don reach for me to comot, to find my place, to be my own man," im tok.

"I don marry, get pikin now, so I need stability."