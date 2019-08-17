Why I 'marry' cartoon character

Image copyright Getty Images

High number of video game lovers for Japan say dem don fall in love with cartoon characters.

Dis group of pipo wey dem dey call otaku say dem don give up on di idea of real-world romance.

Akihiko Kondo wake up every day to di sound of im wife voice as she dance around and urge am to get out of bed.

At di same time im dey hold her arms on di bottom of dia metal-frame bunk bed and if im dey awake e go dey watch her dey sing as cartoon for YouTube.

Dis na becos Akihiko "wife" na just and idea - a cartoon character called Miku.

She dey live inside one glass ontop shelf by im bed side, she also be di toy with big soft bed and soft body wey im dey hold sleep for night, but e fit take any shape and form.

Di couple celebrate ceremony for November last year wey Akihiko regard as wedding, but e been no dey official with just 39 guests.

After im watch video of di occasion, Akihiko smile come reveal di two reasons why im hold "wedding publicly."

Im say "di first one na to prove im love for Miku. Di second one be say many young otaku, efiko pipo wey dey obsessed with video game and anime like me dey fall in love with cartoon characters and I wan show di world say I support dem."

Akhiko tok say im never ever reason to get real life girlfriend because e no dey popular with women and e never dey attracted to one before.

Im say everything change wen e meet Miku ontop YouTube. E begin fall in love afta she heal am as e dey watch am dey hear am sing.

Akihiko say dem date for 10 years before e decide to marry am .

Sabi pipo say dis trend to dey fall in love with cartoon character don dey grow for Japan as many women no go even look your face for dia if you no get money.