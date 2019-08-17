Image copyright Getty Images Image example Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (left) and Rashida Tlaib

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, shake di world for November 2018 wen dem win seat for di US Congress as di first Muslim women for US history.

Di two women be members of di Democratic Party.

Dem get mouth on top issues like LGBT rights, support laws wey wan legalise abortion, and to support immigrants.

But e get one issue wey make dem different from everybodi for dia party for Congress.

Boycott controversy

Di two women dey strongly criticise di way Israel dey treat Palestinians, and dem be di only two politicians for di Congress wey dey openly support di Palestinian-led boycott movement wey dey target Israel.

Na so Tlaib and Omar take become di first elected representatives for US history wey dem deny from entering Israel.

But no be so e be for dia 72 oda colleagues from Congress wey enta Israel dis month all-expenses-paid tour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Muftia Tlaib, wey dey live for di occupied West Bank, na di grandmama of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib bin dey plan fly go Israel to enta Palestinian territories under Israeli occupation: East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

As di mata for be, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, bin dey plan use di trip to visit her family.

Di 42-year-old na Palestinian-American lawyer from Michigan, wey her grandmama and oda relatives dey live for di West Bank.

Afta Israel no gree make she enta, Rashida Tlaib share one picture of her grandmama for Twitter come says, "Israel decision to bar her granddaughter, wey be US Congresswoman, na sign of weakness becos di truth of wetin dey happen to Palestinians dey shocking."

Civil rights struggle

She follow retweet one post wey show say South Africa's apartheid government no bin all well-known African-American civil rights activist and politician Jesse Jackson enta dia kontri.

Rashida Tlaib don describe Israel as "racist" kontri, sotay pipo tok say she be anti-Semitic.

Image copyright GPO via Getty Images Image example Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump be correct padis

For dis mata, di pesin wey Tlaib dey close wit pass na Congresswoman Ihan Omar from Minnesota, wey be 38-year-old hijab-wearing Somali-American, she enta US for 1995 as child refugee.

She tok say di ban on her and Rashida Tlaib to enta Israel ''na insult'', say e dey somehow say Israel, wey be kontri wey dey call imsef "di only democracy" for di Middle East, go do dis kain tin ''na insult to democratic values'.'

Ilhan Omar views on Israel don for public eye since she enta Congress.

Anti-Semitic Charges

Di most powerful pesin wey dey always counter di two women na President Donald Trump imsef, wey follow give Israel shoulder make dem no allow di women to enta.

Trump tok say di two congresswomen "na disgrace" den e come add say "e go show great weakness if Israel allow Representative Omar and Tlaib to visit".

''Dem hate Israel and all Jewish people and notin wey anybodi fit do to change dia minds," na wetin im write for Twitter.

Anti-boycott laws

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tok say den use di anti-boycott law to bar di two American congresswomen from visiting di kontri.

Under di law wey di Netanyahu goment pass for 2017, any foreigner wey halla make dem do any boycott wey dey target Israel - weda na economics, culture or academic - dem no go get visa.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example DI two Congresswomen don reject claim say dem be antisemitic

Israel tok say di boycott movement na threat to dia existence, wey be sometin di US politicians from both sides of di Congress dey support.

Di two congresswomen don reject charges say e dey anti-Semitic make pesin do boycott.