Plenty young pipo for Sudan bin wan make tins go smooth for di kontri

Sudan ruling military council and civilian opposition alliance don sign landmark power-sharing deal.

Di agreement go bring in new governing council wey go get civilians and generals, dem go arrange way make elections shele and den civilian rule.

Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagolo, wey evribodi don say na Sudan most powerful man, pledge to follow di terms.

Sudan don see pro-democracy we-no-go-gree waka since dem remove long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir for April.

Hemeti and Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan sign di deal for di military council, and Ahmed al-Rabie sign for Alliance for Freedom and Change umbrella group of pro-democracy protesters.

Di prime ministers of Ethiopia and Egypt and di South Sudanese president bin dey present as part of regional leaders wey show for Saturday signing ceremony for di capital, Khartoum.

Inside di deal, di new sovereign council, wey go get six civilians and five generals, go run di kontri until elections.

Di two sides don gree to dey rotate di chairmanship of di council for just over three years.

Di power sharing agreement don follow afta months of we-no-go-gree

Wetin Hemeti tok?

"We go stick to evri single leta we don agreed," na so Hemeti tell di BBC Zeinab Badawi for interview wey dem broadcast before di ceremony.

"Even if di agreement no dey we go work in dis direction becos na for di interest of di kontri," e tok.

Hemeti na di commander of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - wey follow di notorious Janjaweed militia - wey dem accuse do genocide for di Darfur region of western Sudan.

Di RSF bin get accuse for abuses afta di June 3 massacre wey tori cari say 120 pipo kpai.

Hemeti, di strongman for di military council, tell di BBC say im go agree wit di deal

RSF ogas deny di killings, dem say na oda jaguda pipo do am.

How di crisis bin shele?

Di katakata wey shele for Sudan start for December 2018, wen President Bashir goment do by force emergency austerity measures.

Dem reduce subsidy for bread plus fuel and dis make pipo vex for di east over di living standard. Na so di vex spread reach di capital.

Di protests change till kontri pipo demand make dem remove Bashir - wey don dey in charge for 30 years.

For April, di army comot di president afta pipo siddon put for outside di defence ministry, but di we-no-go-gree pipo dey hustle make dem get civilian administration.

Council of generals wey Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan dey lead din collect power but e don struggle to return evritin to normal for di kontri.