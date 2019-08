Trump 'vex' Denmark afta im snub dem ontop Greenland mata

Image copyright Getty Images

Denmark Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, say she dey "vex" afta Donald Trump cancel im visit ontop di future of Greenland mata.

"We don start to prepare for im visit," na wetin she tok, she add say she bin dey look forward to meet with di US president.

Madam Frederiksen repeat am again say di island of Greenland, wey be independent Danish territory, "no dey for sale".

Tori be say Oga Trump suppose visit di kontri for 2nd September, afta Denmark's Queen Margrethe II invite am.

But last week, President Trump bin suggest say im goment bin get interest to buy Greenland - But madam Frederiksen describe di suggestion "as something wey no make sense".

Image copyright Reuters Image example Greenland na Danish territory wey dey between di North Atlantic and Arctic oceans

For inside statement wey dem release give tori pipo on Wednesday, di Danish leader say di president two-day visit for be opportunity to celebrate Denmark close relationship with US".

"Dis no go change di character of our good relations and we go continue to do tok-tok on how we fit handle di challenge dem wey we dey face," na wetin she add put.