Amazon fires don pass be careful - Macron

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo don describe di Amazon as di lungs of di earth for di amount of oxygen e dey produce

France presido Emmanuel Macron say di record number of fires for di Amazon rainforest na "international wahala" wey dem need to put for front of dis weekend G7 summit.

"Our house dey burn," im tok.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro respond say oga Macron dey use di issue for "political gain".

Im say pipo wey dey call make dem discuss di fire for di G7 summit for Biarritz, wey Brazil no dey part of, get "colonialist mindset".

Di largest rainforest for di world, di Amazon dey important for carbon store wey dey slow down global warming.

E dey produce reach five of di world oxygen and 20% of di fresh water, according to di World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Even ogbonge pipo like footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, don chook mouth for di mata:

Di Amazon rainforest also be wia three million types of plants and animals, and one million indigenous pipo dey live.

Wildfires dey happun sometimes for dry season for Brazil, but pipo dey also use dia hand start am so dem fit clear land illegally for dia cow.

Ricardo Mello, wey be oga of di WWF Amazon Programme, say di fires na "consequence of di increase in clearing of forest wey we dey see".

