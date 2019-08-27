Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hope be say e go improve women rights for di kontri

E no longer dey necessary for Bangladesh women to write weda dem be virgin for dia marriage certificate again, according to di kontri top court.

Di court say make dem replace "virgin" with "unmarried".

Women rights group wey bin don dey complain since say di word "virgin" dey humiliating, dey happy with di judgement.

Meanwhile for men wey wan marry, di court don put law say make dem too write weda dem dey single, married or divorced.

Di ruling no go turn law until dem don publish di full official verdict.

As at now, wetin dey for forms for women na di Bengali word "kumari" wey dem dey used to describe woman wey neva marry and also "virgin" but now dem go instead use di Bengali word "obibahita" wey only mean "unmarried woman".

Lawyers for women groups carry dis mata go court for 2014 say, di marriage forms dey chook eye inside waka di privacy of women and say e dey humiliating. Aynun Nahar Siddiqua, lawyer wey join push di case tok say di law go improve women rights for di kontri.