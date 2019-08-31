Image copyright Getty Images Image example One young woman wey dey suffer from domestic violence for Asia stand near window for her house

About 30,000 women all ova di world die for di hand of dia current or former partner for 2017.

And now, one British criminologist tink say she fit done find out di formula so plenti oda women no go enta one chance.

Dr Jane Monckton Smith say she find di pattern afta she study 372 domestic violence killings wey happun for UK.

According to her, pesin wey dey like control relationship, fit show if dem fit kill dia partner for future.

Dr Monckton Smith say more than 80% of pipo wey dia partners kill, na women and most of di time di partner na man.

For her study, she chook eye inside cases for di Counting Dead Women website wia di woman bin get relationship with di pesin wey kill dem, and cases wey men kill dia male partners.

Di eight steps she discover inside almost all di 372 killings wey she study na:

E get history before di relationship say na pesin wey dey abuse or close mark pipo.

before di relationship say na pesin wey dey abuse or close mark pipo. Di romance quick-quick develop into serious relationship.

into serious relationship. Di relationship go become too controlling, im too dey wan control .

im too dey wan control Something go happun to t rigger or threaten di pesin control, for example, una break up or im become broke.

or threaten di pesin control, for example, una break up or im become broke. Di pesin control tactics go begin increase, change everytime, today im go dey close mark you, tomorrow e go threaten to commit suicide.

today im go dey close mark you, tomorrow e go threaten to commit suicide. Di pesin go change im mind here, either e go choose to move on or decide to commit murder as revenge.

here, either e go choose to move on or decide to commit murder as revenge. Di pesin go begin plan, either e go buy weapons or begin dey find opportunity to gbab di victim wen e dey alone.

either e go buy weapons or begin dey find opportunity to gbab di victim wen e dey alone. Murder: Dis na wen e go finally kill di partner, and e even fit kill di victim pikin dem join.

Di doctor tok say di only time wey dis pattern no follow na wen di man neva get relationship before, so e no go get history.

Dr Monckton Smith tell BBC say, "we don dey explain all dis kain killings before as 'crime of passion, something wey just happun and e no dey true."

Dr Monckton Smith don teach dis her model give lawyers, psychologists and police dem for UK and she dey hope say e go reach more victims.