Di Chimú pipo bin dey use sacrifice to worship dia god

Archaeologists for Peru don find wetin dem tink say na di biggest single mass child sacrifice for history.

Dem find di deadi bodi of di 227 victims between di age of five and 14 near di town of Huanchaco, north of Peru capital Lima.

Dem believe say dem sacrifice di pikin dem ova 500 years ago.

Dis findings dey come one year afta dem find two sites for di kontri wey dem bury reach 200 pikin dem for sacrifice.

Di children dem show sign say dem kill dem during wet weather, dem bury dem face di sea, meaning say e possible say dem sacrifice dem to beg di gods of di Chimús.

E no dey clear wen di incident happun.

Di Chimú pipo bin dey live along Peru northern coast and be one of di most powerful , advanced cultures for di region. Dem popular between 1200 and 1400 before di Incas conquer dem, di Spanish later conquer di Incas.

Sabi pipo tok say dme fit find more pipo

Dem bin dey worship di moon god Shi, wey unlike wetin di Incas believe, dem believe say dey more powerful dan di sun. Di worshippers dey regularly use sacrifice and oda offerings during spiritual rituals.

Excavation work still dey go on for di maSS burial site, and sabi pipo tink say, dem go fit still find more deadi bodi dem.