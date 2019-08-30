Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kardashian West campaign for di freedom of Alice Johnson

One 64 year old woman wey dem free from prison afta 19 years, go be model, to sell Kim Kardashian West new line of underwear.

Madam Kardashian West waka, even reach di White House for dem to release Alice Marie Johnson wey dem bin sentence to life imprisonment for her small role inside one drug trade for 1996.

Di TV star bin tweet one video of Johnson wey show her dey wear di new 'Skims shape wear.'

Johnson say, "Kim fight war for me, for my freedom, na why I call her my war angel."

Dem sentence Madam Alice for 1996 for di first-time, for non-violent offence wen she work as "telephone mule", dey carry messages from drug distributors and sellers.

Obama bin refuse to pardon her for 2016, but Presido Trump reduce her sentence afta Kim Kardashian run campaign wey gada support of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kim Kardashian don already enta wahala for dis her shapewear as she bin first call am Kimono Intimates for July. Some Japanese pipo react say na disrespect to dia traditional cloth, Kimono.