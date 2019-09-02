Image copyright Getty Images

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart and two odas involve for car accident early on Sunday.

According to di California Highway Patrol incident, Hart and di driver Jared Black, sustain major back injuries and dem bin carry dem go hospital for treatment.

Tori be say Black wey bin dey drive Hart car, one 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lose control of di vehicle wey make am comot road .

Di Patrol officers say Black no dey under di influence of alcohol as at di time of di accident. Di third pesin no suffer any serious injury.

Although di actor never tok since di accident, im bin post about di car wen im buy am for July as birthday present for imsef.

For im last post on Saturday ontop Instagram, im bin tok say im dey happy to dey house dis weekend.