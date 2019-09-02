Dem no support media player for your device Di category five storm don hit Bahamas

Di most powerful storm to hit di Caribbean islands of di Bahamas sincedem start to dey keep records don destroy roofs from buildings and also cause serious flooding.

Hurricane Dorian, wey be category five storm, pack winds of up to 180mph (285km/h).

Officials dey warn say storm wey go dey "life-threatening" fit also land some places.

Di hurricane dey move slowly westwards and fit hit some areas for di eastern US seaboard.

US states of Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina don also declare states of emergency.

Areas for di Abaco islands dey under water afta di storm nack Elbow Cay for di Bahamas on Sunday.

The storm also scata tins for di Grand Bahama island with high winds and plenti rain.

Bahamas residents post video wey as di floods dey enta some houses afta di high winds bin don tear dia roofs comot.

Power don go for some area and internet dey affected too.

Goment don set up 14 shelters and also name plenti churches, schools and oda buildings for im official lists of emergency shelters.

But Louby Georges, director of international affairs for Human Rights Bahamas, tell tori pipo New York Times say some residents don dey desperate.

Dem no support media player for your device Hurricane Dorian as dem see am from di International Space Station

"Pipo dey send voice notes, pipo dey cry," Im tok. "You fit hear pipo dey hala for background."

Dorian go move go Grand Bahama Island on Monday, from wia e suppose head to Florida.

Image copyright EPA Image example Female prison inmates dey epp to prepare for di hurricane for Cocoa, eastern Florida

President Trump don issue state of emergency, im cancel im trip to Poland to do tok-tok with emergency management officials.

Trump tell tori pipo on Sunday say di storm look like big monster one, say di US east coast go feel am wen e land well-well.