Vegan and vegetarian diets fit increase stroke

Image copyright Getty Images

One major study don tok say vegan and vegetarian diets fit reduce di risk of heart disease but also fit increase di risk of stroke.

Di research, wey dem publish for di British Medical Journal, study 48,000 pipo for up to 18 years.

Di vegans and vegetarians bin get 10 less cases of heart disease for every 1,000 pipo wen dem compare am with pipo wey dey chop meat, but dem sef carri three more cases of stroke.

Sabi pipo for diet, however tok say no mata wetin pipo choose to chop, na variety be di main beta tin for dia health.

Wetin dis study tok extra?

Dem look di data wey EPIC-Oxford study, wey be major long term study we dey chook eye for feeding and health.

Half of di pipo dem study say dem dey chop meat, while 16,000 tok say dem be egan or vegetarian. Dem also ask dem about dia medical history, plus including weda dem dey smoke and how dem dey work dia bodi.

Dem find out say, vegetarians and vegans fit avoid heart disease by 22% wen you compare dem to pipo wey dey chop meat.

But dem also dey 20% more likely to get stroke and di researchers tink say na because of low vitamin B12 level but tok say dem need more studies to check if na true.

Image copyright PROMAISIDOR GHANA Image example Even pipo wey dey chop meat fit dey only chop one type of food

So e mean say vegan and vegetarian diets no good for bodi?

"No", na Dr Frankie Phillips, from British Dietetic Association answer on top say dis study na just to check am, but no dey look di connection or wetin dey cause am.

"Di lesson, for evri pesin be say, no mata wetin you dey chop, plan am, and increase di types of food you dey chop."

So wetin make I dey chop?

Image copyright @matsecooks Image example Sabi pipo tok say make you dey chop variety

Di British National Health Service's Eatwell Guide don tok di different kain food you fit chop no mata which kain diet you dey do.

Chop at least five fruits and vegetables everyday

Build your food for foundation of high fibre starch like potatoes, bread or rice

No forget protein,- lean meat, fish and nuts wey no get salt

Add milk or tins wey fit represent milk

If you wan chop fat or sugar food, chop small-small and no be all di time

But you wey dey chop only plants need focus because dem no dey provide enough vitamin B12 wey di blood and nervous system need. Dem fit find am for cereal wey get am.

Anoda tin wey fit miss na Iron but dem vegans and vegetarians fit find am for wholemeal bread and flour, and dried fruits.