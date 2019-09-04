Image copyright Reuters Image example Carrie Lam for press conference

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam don tok say she go withdraw di bill wey cause I-no-go-gree for di kontri.

Di proposal wey dem introduce for April dis year, propose to allow criminal suspects to go mainland China for dia trial.

Dem suspend di bill for June when Madam Lam tok say di tin dey "dead", but she no gree withdraw am.

Full withdrawal na one of di five key demands of protesters, and dem dey also ask for full democratic rights.

For address on Wednesday, madam Lam also announce oda measures wey dem wan introduce to make pipo cool down.

She tok say two senior officials go look into how police behave during di protests.

Independent investigate into suspected police brutality na some of di tins protesters wan make goment look into.

On Monday, you fit hear Madam Lam ontop audio tapes wey dem leak as she dey blame herself for di katakata wey dey happun for Hong Kong. She add say e go dey unforgiveable of am to cause am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na young pipo carri di protest for head pass

Pipo quick para afta dem reveal di extradition bill for April. Opponents tok say e fit reduce Hong Kong legal freedoms and dem fit use am to intimidate pipo wey no like Beijing.

Hong Kong dey for im 14th week of demonstrations, and fresh violence happun between police and activists last weekend.

Wetin Carrie Lam tok?

For her message wey she pre-record, madam Lam tok say goment go "formally withdraw di bill in order to fully reduce public concerns".

She say di protests "don make Hong Kong pipo sad" and say di violence dey "push Hong Kong towards very highly dangerous situation".

"Currently, stopping di violence na top priority. Goment go use strong hand handle violence and illegal action."

Madam Lam tok say she and oda senior officials go visit communities for Hong Kong and tok to pipo directly about dia concerns.