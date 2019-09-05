Image copyright Reuters Image example You no fit silence Maurice di Cockerel according to court

Court for France don tok say one fowl get di right to do cooo-koo-roo-koo.

Afta fight for court wey show di serious tension wey dey between city pipo and pipo for village, Maurice di cockerel fit continue wetin im do for morning.

Dis na despite complains from one neighbour wey carri di owner go court ontop noise disturbance.

Di 4-year-old fowl wey dey live for Oléron, one island off France Atlantic coast wey don become top pick for city pipo for France wey wan buy 2nd homes.

Di cooo-koo-roo-koo wey Maurice dey do for early momo dey affect city pesin Jean-Louis Biron. Im ask say make di owners of di fowl, Jacky Fesseau and im wife Corrine do somtin about am.

National debate

"Di cooo-koo-roo-koo wey di cock dey do start around 4.30 am and dey continue all morning and into di afternoon," Biron tok for di official letter wey im send to im neighbours for 2017.

Wen di Fesseaus no gree silence Maurice, Biron carri dem go court.

Di case come become national debate. Di spread of city life inside villages for France dey cause plenti katakata.

"Village gats stay di way e be and make dem no say: 'Make we stop all our village noise,'" Tori pipo quote Reuters afta di ruling.

"Today Maurice don win battle for di whole of France," Fesseau tok.

Pipo across di kontri sympathise wit Maurice and dem start petition to save am from being silenced and e get almost 140,000 signatures. Some print shirts wia dem put im face ontop.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Almos 140,000 pipo sign to support di fowl

Di court even tell di neighbour make im pay around $1,100 to di animal owner.

Dis one fit become test case: legal authorities for di region of Landes go start to look inside similar case for October, wey involve ducks and geese wey dey "quack too loudly".

Oda legal wahala include church bells and even noisy cows.