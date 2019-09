Image copyright Getty Images

American rapper, Nicki Minaj say she don retire from music to get time for her family.

For Twitter, di Barbie musician tok say she sabi say pipo go happy and hope say her fans go hold her for mind.

Di 36-year-old rapper dey engaged to her fiancé, Kenneth Petty, wey she don call her Day One.

No bodi sabi wen she make di decision even as her song "Megatron" wey she release for June still dey burst speakers.