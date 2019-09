Image copyright Getty Images

Di death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe don leave plenti tok for di mouth of pipo across di continent. Some of di things wey dey cause di tok tok na di kontri economy wey dey one kain.

For di time wen tins dey go well, Zimbabwe economy be one of di best for Africa but now dat one no dey true again. Afta dem experience serious water shortage, World Food Programme tok for report say millions of pipo for di kontri dey face starvation.

After some independence war fighters seize some farms wey white pipo own sake of say dem say di white settlers gbab dem illegally, America come sama Mugabe goment wit sanctions. Dem still never recover from am as dem extend di sanctions by one year for March 2019 even though African leaders ask say make dem lift di sanctions so dem fit recover from di economic wahala.

World bank tok say di political and economic kwanta wey happun between 2000 and 2008 seriously affect Zimbabwe GDP. Sabi pipo don tok say unemployment rate don rise over 90%.

Di rise of di price of fuel by 16% don make price of goods increase for di kontri as inflation don dey high by 176% for June. Dis one na di highest wey di kontri don see since di one wey happen for 2008 wey reach '231million%' .

Mugabe die at di age of 95 on 6 September 2019. Im be im kontri leader from 1980 till 2017.