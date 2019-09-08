Image copyright Getty Images Image example Joel Kachi Benson, Amjad Abu Alala and Sami Bouajila dey among di winners for di ogbonge festival.

Africans filmmakers don carry top awards for di Venice Film Festival wey just finish for Italy.

Dem collect awards from different category of di ogbonge festival, from short film to virtual reality.

Joel Kachi Benson, Nigeria

Joel Kachi Benson feem, 'Daughters Of Chibok' win di Best VR Story award for di Venice Virtual Reality category. Di film na virtual reality documentary wey go di town of Chibok and look how di abduction of children affect di community.

Amjad Abu Alala, Sudan

'You Will Die At 20', wey be feem by Amjad Abu Alala carry di 'Lion of the Future' prize. Di award na Luigi de Laurentiis Venice award for pesin first film. Di feem set for one village for Sudan and im follow one small pikin wen dem curse say im go die wen im turn 20.

Skip Youtube post by TrailTiz Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by TrailTiz Image Copyright TrailTiz TrailTiz

Sami Bouajila, Tunisia

Sami Bouajila carry di award for Best Actor for di Horizions category of di festival. Dem award am di award for how him portray di character Fares for di feem, A Son (Bik Eneich - Un Fils). Bouajila dey well known around different festivals around di world and e don even carry Cannes best actor award for 2016.

Skip Youtube post 2 by TrailTiz Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post 2 by TrailTiz Image Copyright TrailTiz TrailTiz

Di 2019 Venice Film Festival na di 76th edition wey dem dey do and The Joker win di overall best feem for di festival.