Zimbabwe goment go do state funeral for former president Robert Mugabe on Saturday, 14 September, wit di burial to follow di next day.

For official document wey di goment send out, di state funeral go happun for di National Sports Stadium for Harare.

Di burial go happun di next day on Sunday, 15 September although di goment know tok wia e go happun.

Oga Mugabe die for Singapore on Friday at di age of 95.

Di former prime minister wey later turn president, rule im kontri for nearly four decades until di military make am resign for 2017.