British Airways pilots don start 48-hour strike on Monday, wey make di airline cancel nearly all im flights and dis one don put k-leg for all di pipo wey don plan to use dem travel.

Disa na di first stike wey don ever happen by di pilots and di mata na over salary tins.

For statement wey British Airways make on Monday, dem say: "dem no know how many (pilots) fit show or which plane dem get qualification to fly, and sake of dis, dem gats cancel nearly 100% of dia flights".

Di British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) bin give notice last month say dem go do strike action for three days inside September.

For di oda side, di airline tok say dem dey ready to siddon tok wit BALPA and as for customers wey di mata don affect, dem don offer full refund or option to rebook.

Still for inside statement wey British Airways release dem say: "We understand dis kain frustration wey BALPA strike don cause our customers. Afta plenti months make we resolve di issue of pay, we dey sorry say di mata don spoil reach like dis".

BA say dem don offer di pilots pay rise of 11.5% over three years but di union tok say im members wan a bigger share of di company profit.

Afta di strike wey go last till Tuesday, dem dey plan anoda one on September 27.

As for di thousands of customers wey di mata don affect, dem gats find anoda way to travel, and pipo don dey drag di airline for di wey dem handle communications wit passengers before di strike shele.