Private informate like wen pipo nack, dey Facebook hand as at right now, according to study wet Privacy International do.

Dem bin do dia research as dem check wetin different menstrual cycle apps dem to see which kain information dem dey share with di social media giant.

Dem include tins like which kain birth control pesin dey take, wen you suppose see your period and di type of symptoms wey dey affect pesin.

Since di study comot, one app tok say dem go change dia privacy settings.

Dis kain menstruation apps dey collect plenti-plenti private data dem wey include, informate about your sex life, mood , wetin you dey chop or drink or even which kain sanitary products you dey use.

Dem dey use dis informate give time of wen you dey most likely to carry belle or wen your next period go start.

PI publish wetin e say Facebook dey see, "Purpose: Get Pregnant" wey dem dey give advertisers

Di way wey di apps dey share informate on Facebook dey work na through di social media, software development kit (SDK), dis na tools wey apps dey use to make money as e dey let dem meet advertisers wey go carry dia adverts go pipo wey dem sabi say need am.

PI find say di most popular apps for dia study, like Period Tracker, Period Track Flo and Clue Period Tracker bin no dey share informate give Facebook.

Bu di one wey get good following but no pupular like dat like Plackal Tech, MIA by Mobapp Development Limited and My Period Tracker by Linchpin Health bin share dia own give di social network.

PI tok say, "Wetin we find for our research fit mean say, di lovey-lovey details of pipo for all over di world fit dey Facebook plus oda third party users without say di owners of di informate know or gree to give tins like dia health and dia sex life, to dis pipo dem."

Di Maya app dey tell users to show dia mood and dis na wetin dem share give Facebook, in dis case na "Anxious"

Maya wey be anoda app, afta dem see di research tok say dem "don comot both di Facebook core SDK and Analytics SDK from dia app but go leave di Facebook and SDK for anybodi wey gree di terms and conditions, plus dem no go allow any health informate wey dem go fit lin ot di user to anybodi."

Facebook tell BBC say, "Our terms of service no dey allow developers to send us health informate and we dey push am wen we see say dem dey do am. Plus, our ad targeting wey dey through pipo interest no dey use informate wey dem collect from wetin di pesin dey do for oda sites or apps."

Facebook don also announce say dem go launch tool wey go stop apps and businesses dem to no dey share dia informate with di social media site.