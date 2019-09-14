US baby born on 9/11 by 9:11pm get weight of 9 pounds 11 ounces.

Image copyright METHODIST HEALTHCARE

One hospital shock afta one pikin comot from im mama belle by 9:11pm on 9/11 and dey weigh 9 pounds and 11 ounces.

Di mama call di pikin wey dem name Christina Brown, say she be "little miracle" and di parents tok say dem go tell di pikin when she grow about her birth.

Dem bin born di pikin with Caesarean operation and di nurses dem shock wen dem record di baby time of birth and weight.

Raphael Laughlin wey be di head of di women's services for Methodist LeBonheur Hospital for Germantown, Tennessee, wia dem born Christina tok say for 35 years wey she dey work dia she neva see dat kain tin wia pikin date of birth, time of birth and weight match.

Dis year mark di 18th anniversary of di terrorist attack for di World Trade Centre for New York wey kill nearly 3,000 pipo.